Man injured in police shooting pleads not guilty

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A man who was shot by a state trooper during a manhunt in Vermont has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of aggravated assault, unlawful trespass, and burglary.

John-Victor Wetherby entered his plea Monday.

The 33-year-old was arrested Saturday after he was grazed during the officer-involved shooting in Rockingham.

Police were seeking Wetherby in connection with two assaults that left two men seriously injured.

Authorities say Wetherby attacked one man with a roofing stapler on March 2 in Westminster, and another man with scissors and a baseball bat at a home he was hiding in March 8.

Wetherby's attorney says he may seek a mental health evaluation for his client.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.