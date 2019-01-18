Man injured in police shooting in Jackson County

SWIFTON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas State Police trooper shot and wounded a man who reportedly pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers.

State police say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a home east of Swifton, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. State police say a Jackson County Sheriff's Department's deputy encountered 42-year-old Sjon Anthony Woods, who was holding a handgun and reportedly fired the gun into the ground.

State troopers and officers from nearby police departments then responded to the scene. State police say a trooper opened fire after Woods pointed the gun at police.

State police say Woods is in serious condition at a hospital, and no officers were hurt.

The state trooper is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.