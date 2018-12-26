Man indicted on charges he strangled wife, father in August

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Dover man accused of strangling his wife and father has been indicted on murder charges.

Jeramie Colella was arrested in August, the day the bodies of Joanna and Francis Colella were found in his home. He initially was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but indictments released Wednesday reflected upgraded charges.

Colella is now charged with first-degree murder in connection with his father's death, and second-degree murder in the death of his wife. He also faces alternative counts of second-degree murder in both cases.

Colella, who is being held without bail, is set to be arraigned Jan. 28. A public defender who represented him at his initial court appearance was not available for comment Wednesday.