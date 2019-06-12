Man indicted on 5 capital charges in slayings

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Grand jurors have indicted a south Alabama trucker on five counts of capital murder in the slayings of two teenagers who were killed two decades ago.

The Dothan Eagle quotes a prosecutor and defense attorney as saying a Dale County grand jury returned the charges against Coley McCraney in the slayings of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

The move puts the case one step closer to a judge setting a trial date for McCraney, who was arrested earlier this year.

A defense lawyer and relatives say the long-haul trucker and part-time preacher is innocent.

The bodies of the two 17-year-olds were found in the trunk of a car in 1999. Authorities say they linked McCraney to the slayings using genetic genealogy techniques on crime scene DNA.