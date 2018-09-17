Man indicted in shooting that left 1 person dead in Alabama

BAILEYTON, Ala. (AP) — A man has been indicted in a 2017 shooting that left one person dead in Alabama.

The Cullman Times reported Monday that 28-year-old Robert Lee Kimbrough Jr. was indicted on murder and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Sheriff Matt Gentry has said that 34-year-old Johnathan Andrew Smith broke into a home in Baileyton. Investigators say a man allegedly shot Smith inside of the home. Kimbrough had accompanied Smith.

Smith's body was later found with gunshot wounds in a car. Investigators identified Kimbrough as the driver of that vehicle.

Gentry says Kimbrough was charged with murder because he's accused of participating in a crime in which a death occurred. It's unclear if Kimbrough has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Cullman Times, http://www.cullmantimes.com