Man in custody following shooting standoff

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Connecticut for firing shots in a standoff with police in his condominium complex.

Police say the 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody in Cheshire before 8 p.m. Friday.

The man, who was armed with a handgun, fired shots, and refused to drop his weapon, barricading himself inside.

The suspect suffered a wound that is not life-threatening, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

At least one police officer fired a weapon, but no one has been identified. State police detectives are investigating the shooting.