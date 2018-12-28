Man in 'Black Widow' slaying of daughter's ex gets life term

BLOOMSBUG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to a life term for the killing of his former son-in-law.

Anthony Rocco Franklin was convicted in October in the execution-style slaying of Frank Spencer in 2012 in Hemlock Township, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Franklin fled to South America in 2013 but was extradited to Pennsylvania in April 2017 to stand trial.

WNEP reports Franklin called the verdict "ridiculous" during Thursday's sentencing in Columbia County and said he would appeal.

Franklin's daughter, Maria Asnutti-Spencer, was nicknamed the "Black Widow Killer" and was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015. She is serving a sentence of life plus 50 years.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com