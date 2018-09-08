Man hurt, woman arrested after knife attack in English town

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man suffered minor injuries when a woman wielding a foot-long (30 centimeters) knife chased passers-by through a northern England town center.

The South Yorkshire Police department said a woman was in custody after Saturday's incident in Barnsley, 150 miles (245 kilometers) north of London. The force says counterterrorism detectives are supporting the investigation as police seek a motive.

Witnesses say a woman in a headscarf chased pedestrians around the area and shouted threats to kill while market traders were setting up for the day.

Trader Abdul Razzaq says he followed her to the town train station and identified her to police.

He said: "She still had the knife and said: 'Kill, kill, kill.'"

The woman was arrested and police say they recovered a kitchen knife.