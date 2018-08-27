Man hit and killed by suspected drunken driver in Basalt

BASALT, Colo. (AP) — A 54-year-old Colorado man has been killed by a suspected drunken driver while crossing a highway.

Fifty-four-year-old Michael Campion from Aspen Village was hit and killed while crossing Highway 82 in Basalt just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says the suspect was arrested about a mile away on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott told the Aspen Daily News that a police officer saw the collision and attended to Campion while others found the driver.

He had lived in the area for more than 20 years and worked as a mason. Friend Jay Edelmann says Campion had just finished having dinner with friends and was crossing the highway to get the bus back home when he was hit.

