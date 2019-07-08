Man held on $5M bail in mobile home fire that killed 4

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $5 million for a man arrested in connection with a Port Angeles mobile home fire that killed four people believed to be his wife and three children.

Matthew Timothy Wetherington appeared in a Clallam County court Monday where a judge found probable cause to hold him for four counts of aggravated first-degree murder.

Defense attorney Harry Gasnick reserved argument on Wetherington's conditions of release, saying he needed time to speak with his client.

Port Angeles police say the bodies found in the trailer after the fire early Saturday have been removed for autopsies and identification. Valerie Kambeitz and her children ages 9, 6 and 5, lived in the home and haven't been seen since the blaze.

Wetherington also lived in the trailer and married Kambeitz in May.