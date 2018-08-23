Man held in pedestrian death accused of murder, other crimes

PHOENIX (AP) — A man arrested after a woman was fatally struck by a stolen rental truck used in the burglary of a cellphone store is accused of murder and numerous other crimes.

Maricopa County jail records say 39-year-old Shawn Nelson was booked Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and other crimes.

Phoenix police arrested Nelson Wednesday morning near where 45-year-old Dawn Bestenlehner was fatally injured when struck by the stolen truck after it collided first with a police vehicle and then with a tow truck pulling a trailer.

The wrecks occurred after police responded to the burglary of a cellphone store.

Court records don't list an attorney for Phillips who could comment on the allegations.