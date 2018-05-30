Man held for California street-racing deaths of 2 children

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a street-racing crash that killed two young children in Southern California has been arrested in Washington state.

The California Highway Patrol reports Tuesday that Josue Gallegos was arrested last Friday as he tried to register a car at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Kent, Washington.

The 30-year-old Perris man will be extradited to California to face two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Authorities believe that Gallegos and another man were illegally racing in Mead Valley in Riverside County on May 15 when the other car smashed head-on into a Nissan Versa.

Six-year-old Dominic Gonzalez and 7-year-old Antonio Gonzalez were in the Versa's back seat and died.

Authorities say the driver of the racing car was arrested but Gallegos fled.