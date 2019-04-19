Man guilty of trying to take internet domain at gunpoint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man who had his cousin try to hijack an Internet domain at gunpoint has been convicted in federal court.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Rossi Lorathio Adams II was found guilty Thursday of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats and violence.

Adams was the founder of social media company State Snaps, whose followers often used the slogan "Do It For State!" Adams tried for years to buy the domain doitforstate.com from a Cedar Rapids man, but the owner refused to sell. Investigators say in 2017, Adams enlisted his cousin, Sherman Hopkins Jr., to break into the domain owner's house and force him at gunpoint to transfer the domain to Adams.

Police say the man was shot in the leg as he and Hopkins struggled over the gun before the man wrestled the gun away and shot Hopkins several times.

Hopkins was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison for the crime. Adams also faces up to 20 years when he's sentenced at a later date.