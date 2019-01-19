Man gets life sentence for killing 3 teens during robberies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing three teens in robberies.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 20-year-old Joel Rodriguez was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to three murder counts as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Rodriguez fatally shot 18-year-old Dalton Dobkins at a Wellington home in November 2016. Rodriguez's half-brother, 22-yar-old Augustine Ricardo Rivera, served as lookout for the robbery. He faced a life sentence for his involvement, but prosecutors settled for 20 years after his brother's guilty plea.

Officials say Rodriguez also killed 18-year-old Aaron Valle and 17-year-old Elijah Montas outside a Greenacres apartment several weeks after the first shooting. During that robbery, 19-year-old Carlos Amaya Hernandez was with Rodriguez. Hernandez has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and awaits sentencing.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com