Man gets life sentence for fatal stabbing over affair

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a longtime friend who slept with his wife.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that jurors found Oscar Castaneda-Lopez guilty last week of first-degree murder, and a judge sentenced the man immediately after that.

Authorities say Castaneda-Lopez stabbed Osvaldo Torres-Michua nearly a dozen times at his Destin home in July 2016. Another man later helped Castaneda-Lopez bury the body in a wooded area of Walton County.

___

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com