Man gets life in prison for fatal Montana carjacking

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to killing an 81-year-old former Montana sheriff has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports 58-year-old Donald Gray was sentenced Friday for the June 10 stabbing death of William Joy, who was once the sheriff of Big Horn County. Gray will be extradited to North Carolina for another homicide case that predated Joy's.

Investigators say Gray wanted to return to North Carolina when he spotted Joy and forced him to drive at knifepoint. He stabbed Joy after the former sheriff tried to attract attention.

Gray was arrested for a traffic violation minutes after the killing and confessed to the murder almost immediately upon being booked into jail.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com