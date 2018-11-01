Man gets life in prison for Tennessee nurse's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man convicted in the fatal stabbing of a Tennessee nurse in her home has been sentenced to life in prison.

News outlets report that Christopher McLawhorn was sentenced Thursday in the February 2017 death of Tiffany Ferguson.

Members of Ferguson's family cried in the courtroom as Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier handed down his ruling.

Dressed in blue jail scrubs and shackled in chains, the 26-year-old McLawhorn did not speak during the hearing.

He was convicted of premeditated murder and other charges in the 23-year-old woman's death.

Police said McLawhorn entered Ferguson's condo with the intent to rob it. Two homeless men who knew McLawhorn, who was also homeless, helped identify him as a suspect.