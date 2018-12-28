Man gets death penalty for killing woman and her 2 daughters

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has received a death sentence for killing a woman and her two adult daughters at their home outside Cleveland.

Forty-six-year-old George Brinkman Jr. didn't address the panel of judges as he was formally sentenced Friday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County.

His lawyer, Fernando Mack, unsuccessfully argued they should spare Brinkman. Mack indicated Brinkman doesn't plan to appeal the sentence.

Brinkman had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder charges in the June 2017 slayings of 42-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer in North Royalton. Authorities say Brinkman was a family friend, and the motive remains unclear.

Brinkman is separately charged in Stark County for two more slayings that month. A couple were found shot at their Lake Township home where he was house-sitting.