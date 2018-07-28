Man gets 80 years for fatal shooting in northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for shooting and killing a man during a drug deal in northern Colorado.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 21-year-old Lawrence Greggs, of Cincinnati, was sentenced Thursday for the Aug. 26, 2016, death of 20-year-old Devon Smeltz. Greggs previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors say he and two other men from Cincinnati drove to Colorado to buy cocaine from Smeltz.

They met in a Walmart parking lot, where Greggs shot Smeltz several times. The three then dumped the Fort Collins man's body in a field in northeastern Colorado.

Illinois state troopers stopped the men and found several items, including a loaded semi-automatic pistol covered in blood, Smeltz's phone and wallet, as well as $11,400 worth of cocaine.

