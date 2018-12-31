Man gets 7 years for choking, pouring bleach on girlfriend

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to choking his girlfriend and pouring bleach on her has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Citing a Friday release from the Delaware Department of Justice, The News Journal reports 37-year-old George Bishop will also spend a year work release or in home confinement, and then 18 months of GPS-monitored probation in connection with the December 2017 assault.

The release says he violated a protective order by contacting the victim after the assault.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to strangulation, tampering with a witness and third-degree assault.

The report didn't include comment from Bishop or a lawyer.

