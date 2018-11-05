Man gets 5 years in prison for using belt on 4-year-old boy

GARNER, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa man has been given five years in prison for using a belt to spank a 4-year-old child.

Hancock County court records say 33-year-old Charles Pennington, of Mason City, was sentenced late last month after pleading guilty to felony child endangerment .

A criminal complaint says an investigation began in March after officials were notified about severe bruising on the boy's buttocks, lower back and upper legs. Other children in the household told Britt police the child was beaten with the belt for "getting in trouble."