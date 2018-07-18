Man gets 44 years for infant's death in northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for the death of his infant son in northern Colorado.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports Gabriel Navarrete was sentenced Tuesday for the December death of 8-month-old Adrian Dominguez. Navarrete, who previously pleaded guilty to child abuse, is expected to be deported to El Salvador after he serves his time.

He was arrested after emergency crews were dispatched to an apartment in Loveland on a report of a child who wasn't breathing.

Prosecutors say Navarrete had drugs in his system when he threw Adrian in the air and failed to catch him, causing the baby to fall face-first to the kitchen floor. When Adrian began to cry, Navarrete held him tightly to his shoulder until he stopped showing signs of life.

Prosecutors say Navarrete then waited three hours before calling 911.

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/