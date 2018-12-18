Man gets 30 years for fatally shooting girl on reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

A federal jury in May 2017 found James Dowty of Pine Ridge guilty of second-degree murder and a firearms count in the killing of Te'Ca Clifford, who was walking with three friends in July 2016 when she was shot.

A judge in July rejected Dowty's request for an acquittal or a new trial. He was sentenced Monday to 20 years on the murder charge and an additional 10 years on the weapons count.