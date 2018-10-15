Man gets 30-year sentence for 2015 attack on ex-girlfriend

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors say an Ohio man who tried to kill a woman in front of their 5-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office tells news outlets in a statement that 38-year-old Joseph Tarik Davis was sentenced on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to several charges in the 2015 attack on his former girlfriend. Authorities haven't provided her name.

Prosecutors say Davis broke into her Kennesaw apartment while she was at work and hid in a closet. When she returned with their son, he choked her until she passed out. He also stabbed her, threatened to kill her and took their child. Authorities found the two the next morning.

The woman said during the sentencing hearing that the boy still has nightmares.