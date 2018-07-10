Man gets 25 years for killing woman, wounding another

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing one woman and wounding another.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 33-year-old Chad Richard Hurst pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was previously charged with first-degree murder and faced a possible death sentence.

Authorities say Hurst had arranged to meet the two women at a Jacksonville hotel in October 2014 after meeting them online. At some point, he began stabbing them, and one woman pulled a fire alarm to attract help. Hurst fled the scene, but investigators were able to track him down with cell phone records.

Officials say 28-year-old Jennalee Miles died at the scene, but the other woman survived and helped identify Hurst.

