Man gets 25 years for fatal crash that killed friend

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — An Altoona man has been given 25 years in prison for crashing while driving drunk, killing a friend.

Jasper County District Court records say 26-year-old Michael Roney was sentenced Tuesday in Newton. He'd been convicted March 19 on charges stemming from the Sept. 23, 2017, crash that killed 27-year-old Jeremy O'Connor, who lived in Colfax.

The records say surveillance video showed the two drinking at a Colfax bar before they left. The Iowa State Patrol says Roney's vehicle ran off the pavement on Iowa Highway 117 south of Mingo and then rolled, ejecting O'Connor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.