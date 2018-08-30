Man gets 2 years for shooting girlfriend's dog in its kennel

ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for fatally shooting his girlfriend's dog in northwest Nebraska.

Box Butte County District Court records say 30-year-old Adam Swanson was sentenced Monday to two years and credited for three days served. Swanson also was barred from owning or residing with an animal for 15 years. He'd pleaded no contest to animal neglect that resulted in death. Prosecutors dropped a weapons charge in return for Swanson's plea.

Sheriff's deputies say Swanson was intoxicated on Jan. 20 when he intentionally shot and killed the dog in its kennel. Swanson and his girlfriend had been arguing at their home about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of Hemingford.