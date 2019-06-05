Man gets 17½ years for conspiring to distribute meth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Laurens Maas received meth from a California supplier, which was later distributed in North Dakota and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Maas entered the guilty plea last June in an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Monday.

Law enforcement officers seized more than 6 pounds of meth, 21 guns and ammunition while serving a search warrant at Maas' home in October 2017.