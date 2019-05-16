Man gets 12 years for fatal DUI crash

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for hitting and killing a Salem, Oregon, couple while driving drunk.

The Statesman Journal reports that about two dozen of the victims' friends and family members filled the courtroom Wednesday during the sentencing of Eduardo De La Lima-Vargas.

De La Lima-Vargas, 40, of Hubbard, was driving his truck pulling an occupied horse trailer on Aug. 19 when he ran a red light and hit a motorcycle carrying Logan Wilson, 34, and Jessica Wilson, 32.

De La Lima-Vargas was arrested on two counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment following the deadly crash.