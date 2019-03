Man gets 10 years for firing gun outside Mississippi theater

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in connection with his firing of a gun at a Mississippi theater, setting off a panic.

U.S. Attorney William C. Lamar, in a news release, says Desmond Bowen, of Memphis, was sentenced Thursday for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Bowen pleaded guilty in November for his role in the shooting at the Lyric Theater in Oxford on April 27, 2018.

Authorities say a fight broke out and Bowen was recorded firing a shot upward, which hit the underside of a balcony, ricocheted and hit a patron.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills called Bowen a "risk to the public" and noted the senselessness of Bowen's acts in discharging the weapon within the crowded space.