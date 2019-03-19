Man fresh out of prison arrested after fleeing from police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man who was recently released from prison for causing a crash that killed a man is now in trouble for another traffic-related issue.

Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says 25-year-old John Mai sped away from deputies on Saturday and nearly hit several motorcycles and cars before crashing into a porch. He bailed from the car and ran, but was arrested on multiple charges.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Mai was released from prison Jan. 18 after serving 7 ½ years of a 10-year vehicular homicide sentence. He was 17 when he sped away from police making a traffic stop and crashed into a car driven by 72-year-old Paul Outzen, killing him.

Shortly after his latest arrest, Mai bonded out of jail. A lawyer wasn't listed for him.