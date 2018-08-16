Man found with 3 bodies at home indicted on murder charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of three women whose bodies were discovered at his home.

Stewart Weldon was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges including murder, strangulation, rape and kidnapping.

The women whose bodies were found at Weldon's Springfield home in May were identified as 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante.

Officials searched his home after Weldon was pulled over and a woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors say Weldon has been indicted on offenses against 11 victims over one year.

Weldon's attorney, Brian Murphy, said Weldon is "looking forward to defending himself against these horrific allegations in the court of law."