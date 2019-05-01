Man found fit for trial for attempting to grab officer's gun

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man wounded by police in 2017 during an alleged attempt to grab a police officer's gun has been found fit for trial.

Lake County Circuit Judge Christopher Stride says 27-year-old Edward Prado of Waukegan can be tried on charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors say Prado drove a stolen car to the Waukegan Police Department, where he confronted an officer sitting in his squad car. He threatened the officer with what was later determined to be a BB gun and attempted to rob the officer of his gun.

The Lake County Public Defender's Office is exploring a mental health court program as an alternative to a trial for Prado. Prosecutors say being accepted to mental health court requires a plea of guilty to the charges by the defendant.