Man found fatally shot in Long Island home

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at his home on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say 74-year-old Armindo Reis was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday night after concerned neighbors contacted the victim's son who went to the Dix Hills home on Penn Drive.

Police say Reis lived alone. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.