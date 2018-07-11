Man finds wife, mechanic dead of carbon monoxide poisoning

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say a New Jersey man found his wife and a car mechanic dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kahali Johnson tells WABC-TV he found the bodies about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a parking garage in Newark.

Johnson says he smelled a strong odor of gas, and he traced the source to a running vehicle in the garage. It was there where police say he found his wife, 39-year-old Tameka Hargrave, and the male mechanic.

Police say their deaths are under investigation but it appears to be accidental.

The mechanic's name has not been released.