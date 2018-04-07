Man fatally stabbed in dispute in alley in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally stabbed and his sister was assaulted in a dispute with another man in an alley in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department says officers responding to a report of an injured person found 33-year-old Gary Lavier at an intersection early Friday as he was bleeding heavily from stab wounds.

Lavier's sister also was bleeding from a head injury.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Police and firefighters provided aid to Lavier, but he later died at a hospital.

The attack took place in an alley, but officers spotted Lavier at the nearby intersection.

The injuries suffered by Lavier's sister weren't believed to be life-threatening.