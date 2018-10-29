https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-fatally-shot-in-confrontation-with-LAPD-13345633.php
Man fatally shot in confrontation with LAPD officers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Los Angeles police inside a locker room at a Hollywood gym.
Police say the man had gained control of an officer's Taser during the incident Monday at a 24 Hour Fitness facility.
One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Two officers were called to the gym around 9 a.m. on a report that the man had been in a physical confrontation with an employee.
The dead man was only described as being in his 30s. Police say they don't know whether he was a transient or lived locally.
The gym is adjacent to the famous Cinerama Dome theater on Sunset Boulevard.
