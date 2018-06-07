Man fatally shot by police on Long Island

MERRICK, N.Y. (AP) — A man on Long Island has been shot and killed by police responding to a violent domestic disturbance.

Nassau County police say it happened at a residence in Merrick at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating the shooting and gave no other details.

Neighbors told the New York Post a man was pistol-whipping a woman when he was shot by police. They say the man refused orders to drop his gun.