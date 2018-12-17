Man facing child porn charges dies after shooting himself

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man indicted on 40 counts of possessing child pornography has died after shooting himself.

Prince George County Police said in a statement Monday that 62-year-old James Paul Berry III died at a hospital Friday, a day after shooting himself.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Berry's attorney, Debra Corcoran, says after Berry was told Thursday that he'd face another indictment, he "indicated he was going to have a cigarette." When Berry didn't return, Corcoran tried to contact him and later learned he had shot himself. She says he went to the trailer park he lived in and managed.

Police say one of the officers seeking Berry began to speak to him, but Berry took out a gun and shot himself. He died the next day.

___

