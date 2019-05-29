Man faces weapon charge after 2 shot dead during burglary

DEERFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — A man was jailed on an illegal weapon charge after he fatally shot two people with his late father's revolver when they broke into his house in upstate New York, the man's lawyer said Wednesday.

State police said 64-year-old Ronald Stolarczyk used an illegal handgun to shoot 57-year-old Patricia Talerico and her nephew, 27-year-old Nicholas Talerico, on Tuesday afternoon at a house in the Oneida County town of Deerfield, near Utica. The woman died at the scene and her nephew was pronounced dead at a hospital later.

"He said he was scared to death they were going to kill him," said Mark Wolber, Stolarczyk's attorney.

Stolarczyk was arraigned on a felony charge of illegal possession of a weapon and remained in jail on $10,000 bail Wednesday, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said.

Wolber said Stolarczyk had lived in the home with his parents until they died. His father had a permit for the revolver, Wolber said.

"He was in the kitchen when he heard people in the garage coming up the stairs to the kitchen," Wolber said. "When they got to the top of the stairs he told them to stop, but one started coming toward him. He fired three or four shots and struck both."

Stolarczyk called 911 and placed the gun on the driveway when police arrived, Wolber said.

"How sad that a person sitting in his house not bothering anybody is invaded by people, and a day later he's in jail because he sought to protect himself," Wolberg said.

The intruders may have thought the house was abandoned because it was dilapidated and surrounded by overgrown vegetation, Wolberg said. It had no electricity because Stolarczyk couldn't afford to pay the bill, he said.

State police said they're investigating whether items at Nicholas Talerico's apartment in Utica had been reported stolen. The items include bikes, video games and long guns.