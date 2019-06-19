Man faces murder charge in northern Nebraska slaying

LONG PINE, Neb. (AP) — A 26-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in northern Nebraska's Brown County.

Court records say the charge and one of terroristic threats were filed Tuesday against Nathan Yankowski. His attorney, Chevas (SHEH'-vuhs) Shaw, said Wednesday that Yankowski would plead not guilty.

Sheriff's deputies were called May 22 to Yankowski's home, which sits about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Long Pine. They found the body of 18-year-old Logan Maring, who lived in Merna.

A court document says Yankowski gave a couple of accounts about how Maring had been shot in the head with a .22-caliber revolver before finally acknowledging that he'd been fooling around with the gun and had pointed it at Maring. Yankowski told a deputy that his thumb slipped off the hammer of the cocked weapon and it went off.