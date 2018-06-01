Man faces 15 years for fatal DUI crash

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces 15 years in prison after being convicted in a drunken driving crash.

The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Nick Nicholas pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Nicholas stopped his SUV in the left lane of westbound Interstate 4 near Lakeland on an early morning in February 2015. Investigators say 21-year-old Michael Jovanie Millan Perez crashed his car into the stopped SUV and died at the scene.

Authorities say Nicholas admitted to drinking two shots of alcohol at an Orlando restaurant several hours earlier. Nicholas was arrested about nine months later.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com