Man dies as officers attempt to arrest him in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Police officials in Colorado say a man died as officers were trying to arrest him during a response to a domestic-violence call.

Aurora Police Department Sgt. Bill Hummel said the man and the officers fought as they were taking him into custody Monday night and the man became unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Hummel says he does not know the cause of death, which will be determined by the coroner. He says officers used a Taser against the man at one point.

Hummel says the man was not armed, but the fight was so violent that officers put out a city-wide call for help.

Two police officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hummel did not identify the man or the officers involved.