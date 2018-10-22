https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-dies-after-shooting-at-Wichita-motel-suspect-13326068.php
Man dies after shooting at Wichita motel; suspect sought
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are searching for a suspect after a fight at a motel left one man dead.
Police say the victim was in a fight at a west Wichita motel early Monday before the shooting.
KFDI reports the victim, a man in his 40s, died at a hospital.
Police have not issued a description of the suspect and other details were not immediately released.
Information from: KFDI-FM, http://news.kfdi.com
