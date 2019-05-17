Man denies assault; says he was just teaching teen about sex

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man who told authorities he was just teaching a 16-year-old girl about sex has been convicted of sex assault and other crimes.

A jury found 42-year-old Joshua Kandler guilty on Tuesday. Online court records don't show a sentencing date.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police arrested him on Feb. 1, 2018, after Kandler confirmed portions of the girl's statement that he was educating her on sexuality. She had told authorities that she and Kandler had sex several times in 2017.

He denied her report and testified that she'd made up stories about being sexually abused.

___

