Man crashes into police chief's cruiser, arrested by chief

ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a Massachusetts police chief whose vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver successfully chased down and arrested the suspect following the crash.

Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn was at an intersection Saturday when his car was struck by 65-year-old Richard Cirignano. He tells WFXT-TV that he was sorry, saying he "made a big mistake" and that he's glad the chief wasn't injured in the crash.

Llewellyn was leaving a town event when he says he was struck by Cirignano running a red light. He and his passenger — his wife Susan — were uninjured.

Llewellyn says he quickly got angry, turned on his police lights and pursed Cirignano, eventually pulling him over and arresting him.

Cirignano was arraigned Monday and his license has been suspended for 180 days.

