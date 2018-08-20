Man convicted of strangling girlfriend, now faces life term

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of killing his girlfriend and then fleeing the state with their infant daughter has been convicted of murder.

Arturo Alomas faces a possible life term when he's sentenced Oct. 12.

A Union County jury convicted the 35-year-old Elizabeth man on Friday, reaching their verdict after three days of deliberations. The verdict was made public Monday.

Union County prosecutors say Alomas killed 26-year-old Trenice Johnson on Easter Sunday 2016. Her body was found in her apartment at an Elizabeth housing complex.

An autopsy determined she had been strangled, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Alomas was arrested near Salisbury, N.C. on the day Johnson's body was found after he allegedly tried to elude police. The couple's 2-month-old daughter was found unharmed in Alomas' vehicle.