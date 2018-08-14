Man convicted of murder in infant daughter's death sentenced

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of murder in the death of his 3-month old daughter who was found dead on a closet shelf has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

A judge in Newark sentenced 26-year-old Ryan Mosholder on Monday after the Heath man pleaded guilty to murder and child endangering charges.

Heath police say Mosholder's daughter, Bri'Anna, was found dead in an apartment in March. Licking County's coroner determined she had severe head trauma, fractured bones and bruises all over her body. Prosecutors said Bri'Anna's fatal injuries resulted from Mosholder striking or shaking her.

Defense attorney Andrew Sanderson said Mosholder's addiction to methamphetamines affected his actions. Mosholder declined to comment.

Heath is roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Columbus.