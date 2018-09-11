Man convicted of murder in Britain is jailed in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand man who was jailed in Britain for more than 11 years after murdering his Oxford girlfriend and hiding her body beneath the floorboards has been jailed in New Zealand for assaulting his partner.

John Mark Tanner on Tuesday was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for his latest crimes, according to The New Zealand Herald news site.

In 1991, Tanner strangled 19-year-old girlfriend Rachel McLean, a student at the University of Oxford, and hid her body inside her flat. Before he confessed, Tanner, then aged 22, appeared on television appealing for information.

The high-profile case was re-enacted in the 2004 documentary "Love You to Death."

In the latest case, Tanner punched his girlfriend and put both hands across her neck, according to the Herald.