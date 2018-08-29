Man convicted of killing father seeks reduced sentence

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man who beat his father to death in 1995 is seeking to get out of prison five years early.

Gerald Gotsch was sentenced in 1997 to 27 years in prison. WMUR-TV reports that he asked a judge Tuesday for a sentence reduction that would make him eligible for release in 2019. Gotsch said he is sorry for what happened and called the death a horror that he lives with every day. Prosecutors called the death a prolonged and brutal attack and said they would support only one year being suspended from the prison sentence based on Gotsch's good behavior while incarcerated.

The judge took the matter under advisement.

